indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will post sales of $18.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $47.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover indie Semiconductor.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 149.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.01. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.