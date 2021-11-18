indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will post sales of $18.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $47.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 149.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.01. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.