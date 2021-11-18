indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Equities analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to report sales of $18.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $47.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. KeyCorp began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

