Informa (LON:INF) PT Lowered to GBX 640

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 616 ($8.05).

INF opened at GBX 515.80 ($6.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 543.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 535.02. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 462.20 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

