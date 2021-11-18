Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Informa stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 83,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. Informa has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

