Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. Informa has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

