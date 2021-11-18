Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,320,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the October 14th total of 14,910,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. 210,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,652,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

