Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report sales of $289.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $292.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $325.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

NGVT stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ingevity by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 12.4% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 229,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ingevity by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $6,938,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.