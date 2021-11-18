Innova Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $89.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $248,969.01 and $89.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

