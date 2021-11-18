InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) shares fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.68 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44). 117,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 108,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get InnovaDerma alerts:

In other InnovaDerma news, insider Mark Michael Ward purchased 657,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £243,146.98 ($317,673.09).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for InnovaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.