Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

