Insider Buying: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Major Shareholder Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 139,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

