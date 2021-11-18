Insider Buying: AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) President Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) President Christopher Hundley purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $20,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 69,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,160. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEYE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.