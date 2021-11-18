Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases 4,724 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,724 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38).
Shares of BLND stock traded up GBX 8.43 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 531.43 ($6.94). The company had a trading volume of 4,958,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 502.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 511.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a one year high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. British Land’s payout ratio is currently -0.08%.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.