Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires 161 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,537 ($33.15) per share, with a total value of £4,084.57 ($5,336.52).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($34.01), for a total transaction of £375,482.75 ($490,570.62).

On Monday, October 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £3,967.05 ($5,182.98).

On Friday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,513 ($32.83) per share, with a total value of £3,970.54 ($5,187.54).

On Friday, September 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,655 ($34.69), for a total transaction of £265,500 ($346,877.45).

On Monday, August 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total transaction of £265,600 ($347,008.10).

LON CCH traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,504 ($32.71). 260,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,962. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,513.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,580.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 2,125 ($27.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,185 ($41.61) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

