Insider Buying: enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) CEO Robert Andrew Berman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $15,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

enVVeno Medical stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 57,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 75.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 483.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 214,355 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut enVVeno Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

