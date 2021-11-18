Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Purchases 3,279 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) insider Ryan Ellson bought 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,819.94 ($3,684.27).
Shares of LON:GTE traded up GBX 6.15 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 69.15 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.40. The company has a market cap of £253.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.57. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.90 ($0.95).
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
