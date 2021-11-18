Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Purchases 3,279 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) insider Ryan Ellson bought 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,819.94 ($3,684.27).

Shares of LON:GTE traded up GBX 6.15 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 69.15 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.40. The company has a market cap of £253.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.57. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.90 ($0.95).

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

