Insider Buying: InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Acquires 25,930 Shares of Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Gary S. Roubin bought 25,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $100,089.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary S. Roubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Gary S. Roubin bought 22,249 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $93,223.31.

NYSEAMERICAN NSPR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 292,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,544. InspireMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.75.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the third quarter worth $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InspireMD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

