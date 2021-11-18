Insider Buying: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 879,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,691. Lipocine Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $96.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 2,482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 749,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 2,356.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 230,794 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 179,418 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 173,787 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

