Insider Buying: Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Acquires 174,999 Shares of Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards bought 174,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £45,499.74 ($59,445.70).

LON NANO traded up GBX 0.61 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 25.16 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of £76.91 million and a PE ratio of -17.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.84. Nanoco Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.90 ($0.40).

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.