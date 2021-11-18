Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $23,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brendan Joseph Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 4,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $48,200.00.

Shares of NICK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 3,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366. The stock has a market cap of $149.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a current ratio of 17.28. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.