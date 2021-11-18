Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 4,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brendan Joseph Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 2,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $23,680.00.

NICK traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a current ratio of 17.28. The firm has a market cap of $149.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

