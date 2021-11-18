Insider Buying: OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.43. 1,645,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,807. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $1,540,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of OneMain by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OneMain by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares in the last quarter.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

