Insider Buying: Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) insider Kimberley A. Elting bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. 170,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,073. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.74 million, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.