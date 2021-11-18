Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Director Buys 29,787 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MYPS traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.72. 9,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,077. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 88,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

