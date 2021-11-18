Insider Buying: Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SGFY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. 941,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Signify Health by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Signify Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

