Insider Buying: Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Buys 15,500 Shares of Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Venus Concept stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 388,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,995. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.