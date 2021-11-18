Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells 44,100 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Capitalg 2014 Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $32.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,014.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,853.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,686.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,032.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.