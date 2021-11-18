Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Sells 16,950 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francois Morin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 184,731 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 716,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

