Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Insider Sells 12,567 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,101. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.