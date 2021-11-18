Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $13,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total transaction of $12,456,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total transaction of $12,573,120.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total transaction of $12,732,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total value of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total value of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total value of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $6,696,810.00.

ANET stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,151. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $134.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arista Networks to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

