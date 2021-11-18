Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) VP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $5.40 on Thursday, hitting $50.47. 2,055,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,919. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

