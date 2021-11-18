Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $359,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $355,250.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,371 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $105,794.02.

On Thursday, October 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,221 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $48,803.37.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $29,709.68.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 669,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.05 and a beta of 1.56. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

