Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP Sells 71 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CABO traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,828.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,824.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,867.80. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 46.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 104.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

