Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.45. 841,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 117.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in CMS Energy by 306.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

