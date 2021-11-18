Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00.

Shares of CYRX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.02. 328,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,984. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 54.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cryoport by 53.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 5,775.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

