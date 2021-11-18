Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00.
Shares of CYRX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.02. 328,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,984. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 54.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cryoport by 53.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 5,775.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.
About Cryoport
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
