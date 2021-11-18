Insider Selling: CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CEO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $93,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kiwi Camara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Kiwi Camara sold 34,321 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,788,124.10.

On Friday, September 17th, Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32.

LAW stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 392,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72. CS Disco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAW. Bank of America increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

