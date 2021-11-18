Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $15,880,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $16,614,400.00.

Shares of DASH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,895. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.80.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Gordon Haskett downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

