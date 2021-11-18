Insider Selling: Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells 9,900 Shares of Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,026,844.80.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total transaction of C$32,080.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total transaction of C$155,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.49, for a total transaction of C$310,980.00.

Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$80.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,290. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$47.19 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$118.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.81.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

