Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells 8,846 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $115,617.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 200 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,170.00.

NASDAQ MRAM traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 1,659,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,053. The firm has a market cap of $239.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

