Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Sells 3,233 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $34.67. 343,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

