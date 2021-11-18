Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells 1,669 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Paul Kim sold 500 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.56. 439,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,714. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after acquiring an additional 471,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228,044 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.