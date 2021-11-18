Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) President Sells 88,888 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 2,657,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

