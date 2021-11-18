Insider Selling: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Sells 5,498 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.83. 539,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,751. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $95.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

