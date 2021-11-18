Insider Selling: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Sells 5,498 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.83. 539,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,751. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $95.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $104.89.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
