Insider Selling: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells 17,526 Shares of Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.00. 1,457,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,888. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 164,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 181.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.