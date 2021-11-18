Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells 38,411 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.41. 6,979,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,494,003. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

