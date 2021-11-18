Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PI stock opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $85.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

