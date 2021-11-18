Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $23,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Deborah Marson sold 517 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $23,978.46.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

