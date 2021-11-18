Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Sells 1,601 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $329.59. 880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,743. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $228.02 and a one year high of $332.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.90 and a 200 day moving average of $270.66.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

