Insider Selling: MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexandria Forbes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00.

Shares of MGTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 226,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth $141,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

