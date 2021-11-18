Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells 32,169 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 32,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $256,386.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,258. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,750 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 421,717 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

